Qatar Petroleum says production not impacted by Gulf crisis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Petroleum says it has responded to a diplomatic crisis engulfing Qatar by mobilizing to mitigate the impact any action could have on its energy supplies to customers around the world.

More than a third of the world’s liquefied natural gas trade comes from Qatar, making it the world’s largest producer and exporter of LNG.

In a statement issued Saturday, Qatar Petroleum sought to reassure the public, saying it is closely monitoring and assessing the developments, and “wishes to affirm that it is conducting business as usual.”

The national corporation says it remains committed to being a “stable and reliable global energy producer and provider.”

Despite a severing of diplomatic ties with several Arab states, Qatar’s gas supplies to Egypt and the UAE have reportedly not been interrupted.