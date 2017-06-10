800

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Qatar Petroleum says production…

Qatar Petroleum says production not impacted by Gulf crisis

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 1:00 pm 06/10/2017 01:00pm
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Petroleum says it has responded to a diplomatic crisis engulfing Qatar by mobilizing to mitigate the impact any action could have on its energy supplies to customers around the world.

More than a third of the world’s liquefied natural gas trade comes from Qatar, making it the world’s largest producer and exporter of LNG.

In a statement issued Saturday, Qatar Petroleum sought to reassure the public, saying it is closely monitoring and assessing the developments, and “wishes to affirm that it is conducting business as usual.”

The national corporation says it remains committed to being a “stable and reliable global energy producer and provider.”

Despite a severing of diplomatic ties with several Arab states, Qatar’s gas supplies to Egypt and the UAE have reportedly not been interrupted.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Qatar Petroleum says production…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News