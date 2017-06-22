502

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Lebanese man detained after…

Lebanese man detained after returning from Israel

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 3:40 pm 06/22/2017 03:40pm
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state news agency says the military has detained a Lebanese national crossing into the country from Israel.

The National News Agency says a 31-year-old Lebanese national crossed the militarized border on Thursday to return to Lebanon after leaving to Israel 17 years ago.

Israel withdrew from its occupation of south Lebanon in 2000. The two countries are technically still at war.

Hundreds of Lebanese nationals fled with the retreating Israeli forces, facing accusations of collaboration.

The NNA says the Lebanese national left his family in Israel to return to his country of birth. He handed himself over to the military for questioning.

The Israeli army confirms that a short while ago a suspect was identified crossing the border and forces are now searching the area.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Lebanese man detained after…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News