Journalist dies of wounds from blast in Iraq’s Mosul

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 6:02 am 06/24/2017 06:02am
BAGHDAD (AP) — The French Embassy in Baghdad says a Swiss journalist has died from wounds sustained in a Mosul mine blast earlier this week while reporting on the fight against the Islamic State group.

Sophie Pommier, a French Embassy spokeswoman, says Veronique Robert died in a Paris hospital Saturday.

Iraqi Kurdish journalist Bakhtiyar Haddad and French journalist Stephen Villeneuve, who were working with Robert, were also killed in the explosion.

Iraqi forces have begun to push into Mosul’s Old City, where they expect to encounter the toughest fighting of the months-old campaign to retake Iraq’s second largest city.

Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
