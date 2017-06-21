502

Middle East News

Israeli general: ‘Full force’ in future war with Hezbollah

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 12:39 pm 06/21/2017 12:39pm
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s air force chief is warning that his country will strike Hezbollah “with full force” in any future war with the Lebanese Shiite militant group.

Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel touted Israel’s superior air power and build-up at a conference Wednesday, saying it can deliver in 48 hours the same blow it took 34 days to inflict on Hezbollah during the 2006 war.

He says Israel must strike “with full force from the beginning” to gain air superiority in any future conflict with the Lebanese archenemy.

Hezbollah fired more than 4,000 rockets on Israeli communities in the 2006 war, while Israel bombarded targets in southern Lebanon. The month of fighting killed an estimated 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, as well as 44 Israeli civilians and 121 Israeli soldiers.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
