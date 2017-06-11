800

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israel university heads lash…

Israel university heads lash out at code of ethics plan

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 6:58 am 06/11/2017 06:58am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s university leaders have lashed out at the nationalist education minister’s plan to impose a code of ethics they say is aimed at limiting their academic freedom.

The umbrella organization of Israel’s university heads says they “vehemently object” to Education Minister Naftali Bennett’s guidelines calling on professors to refrain from expressing political opinions in class or openly supporting an academic boycott of Israel.

Bennett says Sunday he tasked Asa Kasher, an ethics and philosophy professor at Tel Aviv University, to draw up guidelines to protect students from lecturers who impose their “political worldview” on them. Bennett and other hardliners accuse Israel’s academia of having a disproportionate liberal bias.

The university heads said such a code ran counter to the concept of academic freedom and doubted it would be enacted.

Topics:
Education News Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israel university heads lash…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News