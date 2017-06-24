502

Israel tells civilians to steer clear of Syria border

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 9:19 am 06/24/2017 09:19am
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has taken the precautionary step of asking civilians to avoid gathering near the border with Syria, following wayward projectiles from fighting there that landed in its territory.

The military says fire from Syria landed in open areas Saturday and no injuries or damage was caused. But with Israelis flocking to the Golan Heights in the summer for hikes and fruit picking, the military asked them to keep their distance from the border area.

Israel has steadfastly stayed on the sidelines of Syria’s civil war, now in its seventh year, refraining from taking sides or getting drawn into hostilities. It has responded in the past with limited strikes when fire has spilled into Israel.

It’s also reportedly hit advanced weapons shipments from Syria to Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

