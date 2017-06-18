502

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israel revokes Ramadan goodwill…

Israel revokes Ramadan goodwill measures after deadly attack

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 6:03 am 06/18/2017 06:03am
Share
Israeli border police arrest a Palestinian during clashes in the West Bank village of Deir Abu Mash'al near Ramallah, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Israel security forces raided the village a day after an attack in Jerusalem killed a police officer. The three Palestinian attackers were from the village. (AP Photo/Nasser Shiyoukhi).

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says he has revoked visitation rights for Palestinians that were approved for the holy month of Ramadan following a deadly attack on an Israeli servicewoman.

Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that preparations are underway to destroy the homes of the attackers and tighten security at the entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem. Three Palestinians armed with knives and an automatic weapon carried out near simultaneous attacks at two locations Friday night. Police Staff Sgt. Maj. Hadas Malka, 23, was stabbed to death.

At his weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu lashed out at Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas for not condemning the attack.

Israel had previously announced a series of goodwill measures for Ramadan that included access for 100 Gaza residents to attend prayers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Life & Style Living News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israel revokes Ramadan goodwill…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News