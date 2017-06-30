502

Israel responds to Syrian spillover fire in repeat incident

June 30, 2017
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says aircraft struck a Syrian military post that earlier fired a mortar into the Israeli-controlled side of the Golan Heights.

It said the Syrian shell caused no injuries Friday, the latest in several such incidents of this week. The fire was spillover from battles in the Syrian civil war raging next door, it said.

Israel has tried to stay out of the six-year war in Syria. It has carried out airstrikes on suspected weapons convoys to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group that is fighting alongside President Bashar Assad’s forces in Syria.

It occasionally responds to spillover fire.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war.

It later annexed the strategic plateau overlooking northern Israel, in a move not internationally recognized.

