Israel: Arab citizens arrested in Hamas assassination plot

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 9:29 am 06/08/2017 09:29am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says seven Arabs were arrested over a plot to kill army officers for Gaza’s Islamic militant Hamas rulers to avenge the killing of one its members.

The Shin Bet security service said Thursday one of the suspects was asked to avenge Mazen Faqha, a senior Hamas figure, killed in March.

Hamas blamed Israel for his killing and last month put to death three Palestinians it said were involved after a week-long trial.

Israel sentenced Faqha to nine terms of life imprisonment for directing suicide bombing attacks. He was freed along with more than 1,000 other Palestinian prisoners for a single Israeli soldier in 2011.

Arabs in Israel enjoy full rights but face unfair treatment in some areas. Many identify with Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

