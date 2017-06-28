502

Middle East News

Iran says US travel ban is ‘racist’ and ‘unfair’

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 3:14 am 06/28/2017 03:14am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate parts of a travel ban applied to six Muslim-majority countries is “racist” and “unfair.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi was quoted by state TV Wednesday as saying it is “regrettable” that Washington “closes its eyes to the main perpetrators of terrorist acts in the U.S,” without elaborating.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed President Donald Trump to forge ahead with a limited version of his ban on travelers from Iran, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia. The justices will hear full arguments in October in the case.

Critics say the ban is intended to meet Trump’s campaign promise of keeping Muslims out of the country. The administration says the restrictions are needed to keep out terrorists while it tightens vetting procedures.

