502

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iran begins exporting gas…

Iran begins exporting gas to Iraq

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 9:09 am 06/22/2017 09:09am
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are saying the country has begun exporting gas to neighboring Iraq.

The Tuesday report by the semi-official Fars news agency said the exports began late Wednesday through a pipeline straight to Baghdad. According to the report, the daily flow will start at around 7 billion cubic meters per day and eventually grow to 35 million cubic meters per day.

The pipeline’s inauguration came a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi visited Iran.

Iran and Iraq already have a second signed agreement to establish a gas pipeline to the southern city of Basra as well.

The two neighbors have been close allies since the fall of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003. They current conduct an estimated $13 billion in annual trade.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Iran begins exporting gas…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News