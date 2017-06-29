502

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » In Mosul, Iraqi forces…

In Mosul, Iraqi forces push toward mosque blown up by IS

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 3:17 am 06/29/2017 03:17am
Share
Aerial view of the destroyed al-Nuri mosque during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — In their battle for Mosul, Iraqi forces are pushing toward a landmark mosque blown up last week by the Islamic State group.

Special forces Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi says his troops won’t enter the destroyed al-Nuri Mosque complex since militants have likely rigged it with explosives but will work to secure the area.

Thursday’s development comes as Iraqi forces are pushing through the last IS-held neighborhood in Mosul, the so-called Old City, to the west of the Tigris River.

The mosque is hugely symbolic — from its pulpit, IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in July 2014 declared a self-styled “caliphate,” encompassing territories held by IS in Syria and Iraq.

Iraqi and coalition officials say IS explosives destroyed the building while the militant group says a U.S. airstrike was to blame.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » In Mosul, Iraqi forces…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News