Group calls for protecting civilians in Syrian IS-held city

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 4:18 am 06/13/2017 04:18am
This undated frame grab from video posted online Saturday, June 10, 2017, by the Aamaq News Agency, a media arm of the Islamic State group, shows a mosque that was damaged by bombardment by the U.S.-led coalition and U.S.-backed fighters in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa. A U.S.-backed Syrian opposition force says it has captured a northwestern neighborhood in the northern city of Raqqa from the Islamic State group after two days of fighting. (Aamaq News Agency via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — A human rights watchdog has urged the U.S.-led coalition battling to capture the Islamic State group’s de facto capital of Raqqa to make the protection of civilians its priority in the campaign.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch says in a statement released on Tuesday that the United States and the local partner forces on the ground must respect human rights and rights of everyone caught up in the battle.

It also urged the U.S. to investigate airstrikes that have allegedly targeted civilians, respect detainee rights, provide safe passage for displaced and intensify efforts to clear land mines.

The U.S. is providing ground and air support to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the battle for Raqqa, which has since 2014 been the Islamic State group’s main base in Syria.

