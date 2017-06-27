502

Middle East News

Germany, Iran call for negotiations in crisis with Qatar

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 9:15 am 06/27/2017 09:15am
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says the crisis over Gulf Arab state’s dispute with Qatar will only get worse the longer it lasts, and appeals on all sides to engage in direct dialogue.

Sigmar Gabriel told reporters Tuesday that “now is the time to not inflame the conflict further and to talk with one another,” and suggested that Kuwait’s emir should moderate between the two sides.

He spoke following talks in Berlin with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Gabriel was asked about the Gulf Arab’s demand to have Qatar’s Al Jazeera be shut down. He says “it’s necessary to come to the table and then negotiate.”

Zarif also called for talks, saying “what is needed for all countries in the Persian Gulf is to engage in dialogue.”

