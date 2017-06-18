502

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Fathers of slain US…

Fathers of slain US soldiers attend trial in Jordan

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 6:55 am 06/18/2017 06:55am
Share

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The fathers of two of the three American soldiers who were shot dead at a Jordanian military base are attending the latest hearing in the trial of the Jordanian serviceman accused of killing them.

Brian McEnroe and James Moriarty traveled to Amman to attend Sunday’s hearing in a state security court. The families have expressed outrage over Jordan’s initial claim that the three Green Berets triggered the November shooting by misconduct at the gate of the al-Jafr air base in southern Jordan.

McEnroe said “for whatever reason they’ve dishonored our boys, and they’ve done it for seven months, and I want to see their honor restored. It’s all they have left.”

Jordan is a close U.S. ally and is part of the international coalition battling the Islamic State group.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Fathers of slain US…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News