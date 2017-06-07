Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Envoy Haley says US…

Envoy Haley says US won’t let the UN ‘bully’ Israel anymore

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 8:58 am 06/07/2017 08:58am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations says the U.S. will not allow the U.N. to “bully” Israel anymore.

Nikki Haley spoke Wednesday in Jerusalem a day after she berated the U.N.’s top human rights body, charging it lets rights abusers whitewash their images and foes of Israel attack the Jewish state unfairly.

Haley told Israeli President Reuven Rivlin “I have never taken kindly to bullies and the U.N. has bullied Israel for a very long time and we are not going to let that happen anymore.”

She said “hopefully it will be a new day in the Human Rights Council when it comes to Israel.”

Israel has long complained of ingrained anti-Israel bias at U.N. forums where it is far outnumbered by Arab countries and their supporters.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Envoy Haley says US…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

June 8 is the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright. To celebrate, here are five of the legendary architect’s most-interesting houses that are currently (or were recently) on the market.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News