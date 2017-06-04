Middle East News

Bahrain shuts down prominent newspaper amid crackdown

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain has ordered an independent newspaper to stop publishing “until further notice” amid a crackdown on dissent in the Gulf nation.

The Information Affairs Ministry said Sunday the decision to shut down Al-Wasat came over its publication of a story “affecting the relations of the kingdom of Bahrain with other countries.”

Mansoor al-Jamri, the paper’s editor-in-chief, told The Associated Press that the article dealt with a northern Morocco town where the arrest of demonstrators has aggravated public anger over corruption and poor economic conditions.

Al-Jamri said the order was a “total surprise.” He added: “We didn’t have any due process basically.”

The decision comes amid a yearlong crackdown in which activists have been arrested or forced into exile while political parties have been disbanded.

