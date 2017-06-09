800

Arab nations add names to terror list amid Qatar dispute

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 1:29 am 06/09/2017 01:29am
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Arab countries have put 12 organizations and 59 people they say are associated with energy rich Qatar on a terror sanctions list.

The move, announced early Friday, is the latest development in the ongoing rift between Qatar and Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A joint statement from the four countries said they sanctioned the groups and individuals because of “the continuous and ongoing violations of the authorities in Doha of Qatar’s commitments and obligations.”

Six of the organizations are already considered militant groups in Bahrain.

Among the individuals named is Youssef al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian-born cleric considered a spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist group.

Qatar said the terror listing is part of “baseless allegations that hold no foundation in fact.”

