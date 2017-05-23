Middle East News

Yemen officials confirm clashes between US troops, militants

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 3:41 am 05/23/2017 03:41am
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security officials and tribesmen say U.S. helicopters airlifted soldiers to the Arab country’s central Marib province where they clashed with suspected al-Qaida militants.

The accounts followed a statement from the U.S. Central Command saying that U.S. forces killed seven members of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula during a raid in Yemen early on Tuesday.

Tribal members say explosions were heard in the al-Sirim area in Marib, followed by helicopters and gunfire. The officials say there was also bombing in nearby Bayda province.

The security officials and the tribal members spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not allowed to talk to reporters. They also did not have any specifics on casualties.

The Defense Department said the U.S. forces used “a combination of small arms fire and precision airstrikes.”

