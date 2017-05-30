Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » UN aid chief in…

UN aid chief in Yemen warns of cholera rise without more aid

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 7:26 am 05/30/2017 07:26am
Share

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A senior United Nations official says treatable diseases like cholera could ravage Yemen this year without an increase in aid and an end to the two-year-old civil war.

Jamie McGoldrick, the U.N. humanitarian chief in Yemen, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that poverty and disease are visibly spreading amid the havoc of war.

McGoldrick spoke in the Jordanian capital of Amman after a recent trip to Yemen. He says that people in Yemen are “dying unnecessary, preventable deaths in quiet corners of villages.”

He says the U.N.’s $2 billion Yemen aid program for 2017 is less than 20 percent funded. He says the runaway poverty and continued fighting ensures the worse is yet to come.

McGoldrick says that “it’s going to be a very sad year for Yemen.”

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News Middle East News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » UN aid chief in…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News