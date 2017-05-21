The Latest: Homes declared fully under government control

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on Syria developments (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

A Syrian official has declared the country’s third largest city Homs clear of armed opposition for the first time in more than five years, following the completion of the evacuation of the last holdout neighborhood.

Homs governor Talal Barrazi made the announcement Sunday after thousands of residents from the al-Waer neighborhood, the last opposition-held area in the city, were evacuated over several weeks. Barrazi spoke to journalists from the evacuated neighborhood. He told Lebanon’s al-Manar TV that the return of state institutions to al-Waer will begin immediately.

This brings the city under full government control for the first time in more than five years. Government forces in recent years captured one Homs neighborhood after another, until opposition fighters were isolated in al-Waer. The siege of al-Waer began in 2013.The final batch of opposition fighters and their families began leaving the besieged neighborhood Saturday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than 20,000 were evacuated from the city, mostly to opposition-held areas in the country’s north.

___

4:30 p.m.

A Syrian war monitor says twin suicide attacks on the offices of a powerful ultraconservative insurgent group in rebel-controlled Idlib province has killed at least 14, raising the death toll from five.

It was not clear who was behind the Sunday attack. Earlier, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least five Ahrar al-Sham members were killed in the village of Tal Touqan. The Observatory said it was a twin suicide attack that targeted the ultraconservative group.

Opposition-operated Baladi News Network quoted a witness as saying at least 15 people were killed in the attack that targeted a group meeting, saying the attackers reached the area on a rigged motorcycle.

Northern Idlib is an opposition stronghold, but an al-Qaida-linked group has the most sway there and it is at odds with Ahrar al-Sham, the powerful ultraconservative group targeted in the attack.

The Observatory and Baladi said a local Ahrar al-Sham leader was among those killed.

___

3:15 p.m.

Syria opposition activists say a suicide attack in rebel-controlled Idlib province killed at least five members of a powerful ultraconservative insurgent group.

It was not clear who was behind the Sunday attack. Northern Idlib is an opposition stronghold, but an al-Qaida-linked group has the most sway there and it is at odds with Ahrar al-Sham, the powerful ultraconservative group targeted in the attack.

Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least five Ahrar al-Sham members were killed in the village of Tal Touqan and expected the death toll to rise. A leading member was killed in the attack, according to the Observatory.

Other opposition media platforms, such as Baladi News Network, quoted a witness who said at least 15 were killed in the attack that targeted a group meeting.