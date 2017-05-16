Middle East News

Syrian government denies US allegations of mass killings

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 7:08 am 05/16/2017 07:08am
This image provided by the State Department and DigitalGlobe, taken Aug. 27, 2013, left, and April 16, 2015, satellite images of what the State Department described as a building in a prison complex in Syria that was modified to support a crematorium. The Trump administration accused the Syrian government of carrying out mass killings of thousands of prisoners and burning the dead bodies in a large crematorium outside the capital. It also stepped up criticism of Iran and Russia for supporting the Syrian government. (State Department/DigitalGlobe via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s government says it “categorically” denies U.S. accusations of mass killings at a prison, including executions of political opponents, and burning the victims in a crematorium to hide the evidence.

The Foreign Ministry in Damascus describes the U.S. State Department accusations as “a new Hollywood plot” and “lies” that are being used to justify U.S. “aggression and intervention.”

The statement was released on Tuesday.

Western monitors and watchdog groups say they have accumulated evidence of mass killings in Syrian government prisons. However, there hasn’t been any substantiated allegation so far of the use of a crematorium

On Monday, the State Department said it believes about 50 detainees are being hanged each day at the Saydnaya military prison, which is located about a 45 minutes’ drive north of the capital, Damascus.

