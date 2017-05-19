Middle East News

Sudan president will not attend Saudi summit with Trump

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 7:01 am 05/19/2017 07:01am
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2014 file photo, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir speaks after meeting with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, in the capital Juba, South Sudan. Sudan's state news agency said Friday, May 19, 2017 that al-Bashir, who has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, will not attend the Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia where U.S. President Donald Trump is the guest of honor. (AP Photo/Ali Ngethi, File)

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s state news agency says Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who has been indicted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court, will not attend the Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia where U.S. President Donald Trump is the guest of honor.

SUNA news agency says Friday al-Bashir has excused himself from attending the summit Sunday “for personal reasons.” It didn’t elaborate. More than 50 Muslim leaders are expected to attend the summit in Riyadh.

Al-Bashir’s invitation to the summit was a source of unease for U.S. officials. Washington had shunned al-Bashir, who has been Sudan’s leader since 1989, and is wanted by the ICC on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Sudan’s Darfur region. The U.N. estimates 300,000 people have died in the last decade as conflict raged in the region.

