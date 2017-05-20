Middle East News

Saudi Arabia retaliates for rocket attack by Houthis

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 7:11 am 05/20/2017 07:11am
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The Saudi-led coalition battling Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen says it has intercepted a Saudi-bound rocket fired by rebels from a military base south of the Houthi-held capital.

The coalition leadership is reported in the official Saudi Press Agency as saying that its anti-missile system destroyed the rocket headed for a deserted area south of the capital Riyadh. The coalition said it has immediately retaliated by bombing the Houthi military base in the Attan area following the attack Friday.

Houthi-affiliated media had announced that the group fired a rocket targeting the Saudi capital on Friday.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen since March 2015, in a war that has killed more than 10,000 civilians.

