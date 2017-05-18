Middle East News

Protester killed, AP journalist wounded in West Bank clash

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 9:46 am 05/18/2017 09:46am
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian protester has been killed during a clash in the northern West Bank, and an Associated Press photographer was shot and wounded while covering the unrest.

Palestinian witnesses say an Israeli settler opened fire on a crowd of Palestinian protesters after his car was attacked by demonstrators Thursday. They say the crowd converged on the car after it struck some protesters.

Palestinian medical officials say a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in the head, while AP photographer Majdi Mohammed was shot in the hand.

The Israeli military says forces were sent to the scene to disperse a “riot.” It confirms an Israeli civilian opened fire, but that he says he only shot into the air. An investigation was continuing.

In a statement, the AP called for a full investigation.

