Palestinians mark uprooting anniversary with sirens, marches

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 7:24 am 05/15/2017 07:24am
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Thousands of Palestinians have marked the anniversary of their uprooting almost seven decades ago with sirens and low-key marches.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were driven out in the Mideast war over Israel’s 1948 creation. Their descendants now number several million and most still live in the region.

Sirens wailed Monday in the West Bank to mark the passing of 69 years since what Palestinians call their “nakba,” or catastrophe. Cars stopped and pedestrians stood still in commemoration.

Marchers waved flags and used keys and other props to symbolize their demand to return to what is now Israel.

Israel says it will never accept a “right of return,” arguing it would threaten the state by diluting its Jewish majority.

