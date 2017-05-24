Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Palestinians, Israel police clash…

Palestinians, Israel police clash at Jerusalem Old City gate

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 9:59 am 05/24/2017 09:59am
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Clashes have broken out between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces as Israeli demonstrators march through the Old City of Jerusalem to mark the 50th anniversary of Israel’s capture of the city’s eastern half.

Several dozen young Israeli men, some holding Israeli flags, were marching through the Old City’s Damascus Gate on their way to the Western Wall on Wednesday when they encountered a group of Palestinian protesters.

Israeli forces moved in, and clashes ensued with the Palestinian protesters. No injuries were reported.

Earlier Wednesday, police arrested two Islamic Waqf guards who allegedly assaulted a group of Israelis who entered a contested Jerusalem shrine. The site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, is holy to both faiths.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Palestinians, Israel police clash…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News