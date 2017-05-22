Middle East News

Palestinians hold general strike ahead of Trump’s arrival

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 3:53 am 05/22/2017 03:53am
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians are holding a general strike in the West Bank in solidarity with hunger striking prisoners in Israeli jails. The strike coincides with the arrival of President Donald Trump for a two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Hundreds of protesters blocked roads in cities and towns of the West Bank as the hunger strike entered its 36th day Monday. A Palestinian advocacy group says several of the hundreds of hunger striking prisoners were hospitalized.

Stores and government offices closed down, public transportation ground to a halt and main thoroughfares in Palestinian cities were empty of people and cars.

The Palestinian prisoners’ affairs committee called for a “day of rage” on Tuesday, when Trump visits Bethlehem, for “the voice of the prisoners to be heard by the president.”

