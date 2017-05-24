Middle East News

On the Syrian border, Haley confronts civil war’s reality

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 4:04 pm 05/24/2017 04:04pm
BAB AL-HAWA, Turkey-Syria Border (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has set foot in the no-man’s-land between Syria and Turkey.

She’s witnessing a reality far removed from America’s years-old hopes that Syrian President Bashar Assad (bah-SHAR’ AH’-sahd) will leave power and bring an end to the civil war.

From the Syrian side of the border zone, Haley gazed up at the Turkish flag marking the entrance into Turkey. Syrian refugees once flooded through the crumbling Bab al-Hawa (BAHB’ al-HAH’-wah) Border Crossing until officials cracked down. These days it’s only aid convoys that pass through.

Haley is stressing the need for the global response to adapt to the fact that Syria is now a long-term crisis.

