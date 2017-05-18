Middle East News

Long-distance US bombing flight caps Jordan military drill

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 8:32 am 05/18/2017 08:32am
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A multi-nation military exercise in Jordan that appears to have rattled neighboring Syria is wrapping up with a 36-hour non-stop practice bombing flight meant to show the United States can reach faraway targets.

Close to 7,200 troops from more than 20 countries, including the U.S. and its Arab allies, participated in the annual 10-day “Eager Lion” exercise, which ends later on Thursday.

U.S. Central Command spokesman Kyle Raines says a B-1 bomber flying from the U.S. to Jordan will drop a bomb on a military training base before returning home, without pause.

At the beginning of exercise, pro-Syrian media reported that U.S., British and Jordanian forces were “massing” on the Jordanian side of the border. At the time, Syria’s foreign minister warned Jordan against sending troops to Syria.

Middle East News
