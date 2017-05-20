Middle East News

Last batch of rebels leaving central Homs in Syria

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 8:11 am 05/20/2017 08:11am
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state TV and an opposition monitoring group are reporting that the final batch of opposition fighters and their families are leaving a besieged neighborhood in the central city of Homs.

The evacuation from al-Waer that started two months ago is expected to be completed Saturday bringing the city under full government control for the first time in more than five years.

Homs governor Talal Barrazi said that once al-Waer is free of rebels, Syrian government forces will enter.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 12,000 people were meant to be evacuated from al-Waer but that the figure has exceeded 20,000 as many fear that if they stay their sons will be drafted into the army.

The Observatory says Russian military police began entering parts of al-Waer.

