Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israel's Ramadan goodwill comes…

Israel’s Ramadan goodwill comes amid tension over Gaza power

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 1:06 pm 05/26/2017 01:06pm
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has announced a series of goodwill gestures for Palestinians ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan a day after it warned Gaza’s already meager electricity supply could be further reduced following a spat between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Islamic militant group Hamas that rules the territory.

Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai of the Israeli defense body COGAT said in a statement Friday the goodwill measures include access for 100 Gaza residents to attend prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem each Friday throughout Ramadan, expected to begin Saturday.

West Bank crossings will open longer it also said.

Mordechai had warned on Thursday that Israel could cut off Gaza’s power supply because of the ongoing feud over tax collections between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and political rivals Ramallah-based Fatah.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israel's Ramadan goodwill comes…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News