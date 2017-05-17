Middle East News

Israel lauds US security ties following Trump disclosures

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 5:07 am 05/17/2017 05:07am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister is lauding the country’s security cooperation with the United States following President Donald Trump’s disclosure of classified information to senior Russian officials.

Avigdor Lieberman says Wednesday that the security relationship is “deep, meaningful and unprecedented.” He tweeted: “That is how it has been and that is how it will continue to be.”

Israel has yet to acknowledge reports it was the source of the highly classified information about an Islamic State plot that Trump divulged to Russian diplomats. Trump is due to arrive in Israel next week during his first overseas trip as president. Israel has looked to Trump as a close ally but there has been growing apprehension over his unpredictability.

Lieberman’s comments appear aimed at calming concerns over the fraying of close ties.

