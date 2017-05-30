Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Islamic State militants shell…

Islamic State militants shell besieged Syrian city, kill 13

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 4:05 am 05/30/2017 04:05am
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state media and a war monitoring group say that at least 13 civilians were killed when Islamic State militants shelled government-held neighborhoods in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour.

The official state news agency SANA says the shelling hit the neighborhoods of al-Joura and Qussour late on Monday. The report says a woman was among those killed.

IS has controlled other parts of the city since 2015, leaving more than 90,000 people under siege in the government-held areas.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the shelling took place shortly before sundown as residents were preparing to break their daytime fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. The Observatory put the death toll at 14.

Deir Ezzor24 says IS lobbed mortar shells at a neighborhood with government troops.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Islamic State militants shell…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2017

Images of Memorial Day 2017 captured from across the nation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News