Iranian state TV says gunmen killed 2 policemen in the south

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 6:46 am 05/15/2017 06:46am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says gunmen opened fire on the police in the southern city of Ahvaz, killing two policemen.

Col. Ali Ghasempour, deputy police chief of the oil-rich Khuzestan province where Ahvaz is located, says the attack is under investigation.

The semi-official ILNA news agency says gunmen attacked a police station in Ahvaz on Monday morning, setting off a shootout that also wounded four policemen.

None of the reports identified the gunmen, who managed to escape and were said to be at large.

Ahvaz was the scene of a series of deadly bombings and shootouts blamed on Arab separatists living in the region.

