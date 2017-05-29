Middle East News

In Syria, more airstrikes hit IS de facto capital of Raqqa

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 5:29 am 05/29/2017 05:29am
This Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows Syrian government troops firing multiple launcher rockets at insurgent group's position, in the Syrian province of Homs. Syrian government-controlled media and a war monitor said on Saturday, May 27, 2017 that the Syrian troops and allied militia have pushed back Islamic State group militants and rebel fighters in a wide offensive in the country's southern desert. (Syrian Central Military Media, via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say more airstrikes and artillery shelling have hit the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the city was pounded by warplanes and artillery early in the morning on Monday. The activist group had no immediate word on casualties.

It said the bombardment comes as Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces captured new areas west of Raqqa.

The activist-operated Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently says that since Sunday, the U.S.-led coalition has carried out more than 30 airstrikes on the city, killing 35 people and destroying a school on Raqqa’s northern outskirts.

Airstrikes have intensified over the past days as U.S.-backed fighters have marched toward the city, getting closer to besieging it from all sides.

