Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » First lady Melania Trump…

First lady Melania Trump visits leading Israeli hospital

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 2:23 pm 05/22/2017 02:23pm
Share
US first lady Melania Trump, right, and Sara Netanyahu talk to children during a visit to Hadassa hospital in Jerusalem, Monday, May 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool)

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. first lady Melania Trump on Monday visited a leading Israeli hospital that is also known as a center of coexistence between Arabs and Jews.

Mrs. Trump was in Jerusalem with President Donald Trump, who is on a two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The first lady visited Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Organization as a guest of Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The women met with a group of young Jewish and Arab patients, some in hospital pajamas, who sat around a table and presented their guests with pictures they had drawn. Children milled about with one swinging on an adjacent swing, as the two woman exchanged pleasantries with the children.

“Hi, how are you?” Trump asked. “What are you doing here? Are you making a project?”

She then turned to a boy with a Mickey Mouse balloon and said “I like your Mickey Mouse.”

The first lady also handed out White House backpacks stuffed with puzzles, games and toys.

“You can do a lot of projects, color and read and write letters,” Trump said. Her comments were then translated into Hebrew and Arabic for the children to understand.

Hadassah’s Ein Kerem campus is considered a rare model of co-existence in deeply divided Jerusalem, with a mixed Jewish-Arab medical team working together to treat the city’s wounded and infirm. Even during waves of violence, the hospital prides itself in treating both Palestinian attackers and Jewish victims alike.

The hospital also dedicated a bench with both women’s names in honor of their visit.

Mrs. Trump said it’s “beautiful to be here,” but refrained from answering any other questions.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » First lady Melania Trump…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

142nd Preakness Stakes

Highlights of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News