Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Egyptian prosecutors order release…

Egyptian prosecutors order release of opposition leader

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 10:01 am 05/24/2017 10:01am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Prosecutors have ordered the release on bail of an opposition leader accused of publicly making an obscene finger gesture in January.

Wednesday’s ruling came one day after Khaled Ali was summoned by prosecutors for questioning over the alleged incident outside a Cairo courthouse.

Ali unsuccessfully contested presidential elections in 2012. He did not run in the 2014 elections which el-Sissi won, but told The Associated Press in February he was considering running next year.

Prosecutors have set his bail at 1,000 Egyptian pounds (around $55).

A key figure among a small core of mostly young secular activists, his candidacy would be a long shot. But he sees it as a way to breathe life into Egypt’s leftist forces after years of disarray in the midst of a government crackdown.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Latest News Middle East News White House World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Egyptian prosecutors order release…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News