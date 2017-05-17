Closer medical watch of tens of hunger-striking Palestinians

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — An official says several dozen hunger-striking Palestinians have been transferred in recent days to special wings of Israeli prisons for additional medical supervision.

Assaf Librati of the Israel Prison Service says 843 prisoners are still participating in the strike, which entered its 31st day Wednesday. He says two prisoners were sent to Israeli hospitals.

The prisoners, jailed for offenses linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, seek better conditions, including more family visits. Israel refuses to negotiate.

Librati refused to provide details about strike organizer Marwan Barghouti, the best-known prisoner, who is considered a possible future Palestinian leader.

Earlier this week, Barghouti’s lawyer said after a prison visit that his client would stop drinking water soon. It remains unclear if Barghouti, who is held in isolation, has begun refusing water.