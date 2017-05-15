Middle East News

Cholera outbreak in war-ravaged Yemen kills 124

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 3:18 pm 05/15/2017 03:18pm
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Yemen says a cholera outbreak has killed 124 people over the past two weeks.

Jamie McGoldrick told reporters Monday that another 11,100 people were believed to have been infected, and that medicine was arriving. But he also urged donor countries to fulfil more than $1 billion in aid pledges made in Geneva last month.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen since March 2015, in a war that has killed more than 10,000 civilians.

The World Health Organization said last month that fewer than 45 percent of health facilities in Yemen are now fully functioning, and that the flow of “essential medicines” has fallen by nearly 70 percent.

