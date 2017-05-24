Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Activists: Fighting, airstrikes target…

Activists: Fighting, airstrikes target southern Syrian city

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 6:31 am 05/24/2017 06:31am
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists and an independent monitor say government forces battling insurgents in southern Syria have carried out a series of airstrikes on a city that has been declared a safe zone under a recent Russia-sponsored deal.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 12 airstrikes and at least nine barrel bombs hit rebel-held parts of the city of Daraa amid intense clashes with insurgents.

The activist-run Step News Agency and Qasioun News Agency also reported Wednesday’s clashes and shelling in the city.

Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish the zones in Syria, signing on to a Russian plan under which the Syrian air force would halt flights over designated areas across the country.

This week’s clashes are among the worst violations of the “de-escalation” agreement.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Activists: Fighting, airstrikes target…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Middle East News