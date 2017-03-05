2:29 pm, March 5, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Yemen security officials say…

Yemen security officials say al-Qaida kills 11 soldiers

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 1:15 pm 03/05/2017 01:15pm
Share

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security officials say that al-Qaida militants have killed 11 soldiers in two separate attacks.

They say that the Sunday attacks killed six troops at a security checkpoint in the southern coastal city of Shukra in Abyan province, and another five in the province of Hadramawt.

The security officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The United States has stepped up airstrikes as part of a sustained assault on al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula in areas of Yemen where it is most active, after a late-January special operations raid that resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL.

Washington considers AQAP one of the most dangerous branches of the group, which maintains strongholds in territory seized amid the chaos of civil war.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Yemen security officials say…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News