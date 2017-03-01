8:18 am, March 1, 2017
UN suspends services in volatile Palestinian camp in Lebanon

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 7:56 am 03/01/2017 07:56am
A Palestinian officer from the Fatah movement, speaks on a walkie talkie as others hold their weapons in the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Wednesday, March. 1, 2017. The U.N. says it is suspending services in the conflict-torn Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian camp in south Lebanon for the third straight day. At least eight civilians, including a thirteen year old boy and a UN staffer, have been wounded in the latest round of violence to consume the camp, according to a statement released jointly by the U.N.'s child relief and Palestinian relief agencies, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. says it has suspended services this week in a conflict-torn Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon amid an outbreak of clashes there.

A statement released jointly on Wednesday by the U.N. children’s agency and Palestinian relief agency says at least eight civilians, including a thirteen year old boy and a UN staffer, have been wounded in the latest round of violence to consume the Ein el-Hilweh camp.

UNRWA and UNICEF say they were forced to suspend most of their education, health and other social services, amid concerns that fighting between rival Palestinian factions could flare up again.

The statement says the agencies are “deeply concerned that ongoing violence will result in further civilian casualties.”

The fighting eased on Wednesday, a day after diplomatic mediation between the two sides.

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » UN suspends services in…
