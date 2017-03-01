8:19 am, March 1, 2017
UN panel says evacuation of Syria’s Aleppo was a war crime

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 8:11 am 03/01/2017 08:11am
GENEVA (AP) — A U.N. panel says the evacuation of eastern Aleppo in December after months of siege and aerial bombing by Russian and Syrian forces was the latest in a series of war crimes committed in the six-year-old conflict.

The Commission of Inquiry on Syria issued a report Wednesday looking at violations by all parties in the final chapter of the battle for Aleppo. It singled out a “particularly egregious attack” in which Syrian warplanes targeted a humanitarian aid convoy.

The agreement to evacuate rebel-held eastern Aleppo gave civilians no option to remain at the end of the protracted campaign, in which daily bombings left all the hospitals in the area out of service.

The commission said such agreements “amount to the war crime of forced displacement of the civilian population.”

