8:37 am, March 11, 2017
28° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Southeast DC, Suitland Parkway is closed between Alabama Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. after a crash.

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » The Latest: Turkish opposition…

The Latest: Turkish opposition leader blasts Dutch

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 8:06 am 03/11/2017 08:06am
Share
The Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a visit of the booth of Turkey at the tourism fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Latest on Dutch barring Turkish foreign minister (all times local):

2:00 p.m.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party criticized the Dutch decision and said, “This is not correct.”

He added: “Those who defend democracy would not do such things. You’ll call yourself a democrat and then not permit the flight of a minister of the Turkish Republic?”

___

10 a.m.

The Dutch government on Saturday withdrew landing permission for the Turkish foreign minister’s aircraft, drawing a furious reaction the Turkish president and escalating a diplomatic dispute between the two NATO allies over campaigning for a Turkish referendum on constitutional reform.

The Dutch government said in a statement it had withdrawn the permission because of “risks to public order and security” caused by the proposed visit of Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Rotterdam.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised retaliation against Dutch diplomatic flights.

“You can stop our foreign minister’s plane all you want, let’s see how your planes will come to Turkey from now on,” Erdogan said at a rally in Istanbul.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » The Latest: Turkish opposition…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News