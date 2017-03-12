Saudi teen killed in security raid on Shiite village

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A Saudi teenager was shot dead during a security raid in the predominantly Shiite village of al-Awamiya, the government and activists said Sunday.

A statement by the Interior Ministry, which oversees police, identified the teenager as Waleed Talal Ali al-Areed, and said he was killed in a shootout with security forces. The ministry said he was wanted by police.

The director of the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights, Ali Adubisi, who is also an outspoken opposition activist, said Saudi security forces launched two missiles and fired on homes during the raid on Saturday.

The predominantly Shiite village in the Eastern Province was the site of protests against the government in 2011 and home to prominent Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr, who was executed last year for his role in the protests.