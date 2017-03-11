5:37 am, March 11, 2017
Report: 22 civilians killed in bombing of Yemen market

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 4:55 am 03/11/2017 04:55am
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Houthi rebel news agency is reporting the death toll from an airstrike on a market by the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition in western Yemen has risen to 22 civilians.

SABA reported Saturday that eight people were also wounded Friday in the bombing of Khokha market in the western province of Hodeida. It added that jets continued to fly overhead, spreading fear among first responders and preventing them from rushing to rescue survivors. It was not immediately possible to verify the report.

Earlier, The Associated Press reported that at least a dozen civilians were killed.

The Saudi-led coalition began a campaign against the rebels in March 2015 in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The conflict has left more than 10,000 civilians dead and pushed the Arab world’s poorest nation to the verge of famine.

