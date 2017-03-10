5:35 am, March 10, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Middle East News

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Palestinian leader, President Trump…

Palestinian leader, President Trump to hold first phone call

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 5:27 am 03/10/2017 05:27am
Share

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone with U.S President Donald Trump in the first contact between the two leaders since Trump took office.

Trump’s planned phone call to Abbas was revealed in a White House notice Friday.

Abbas has spent many hours on the phone and in meetings with U.S. presidents and secretaries of state over the past decade but he has tried unsuccessfully to reach out to Trump.

Abbas’ office did not comment ahead of the call.

Trump is unpopular among Palestinians because he has broken from his predecessor and adopted friendlier positions toward the Israeli government, including a vague stance on Palestinian statehood and a more lenient approach to settlements in territory claimed by the Palestinians.

Abbas is alarmed by the possibility of being sidelined.

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Palestinian leader, President Trump…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Middle East News