Middle East News

Libya militias who seized oil terminals aim to take Benghazi

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 3:46 pm 03/06/2017 03:46pm
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan militias that occupied two key oil terminals last week say they intend to take the eastern city of Benghazi and unseat Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, who controls the area.

Col. Mustafa Alsharksi, leader of the so-called Benghazi Defense Brigades, said Monday that more than 3,000 men are poised to continue eastward, after they took over the oil terminals of al-Sidra and Ras Lanuf.

The militias are comprised of Islamic militants and former rebels recently defeated by Hifter’s forces in Benghazi, Libya’s second largest city. They were joined by militiamen from the western city of Misrata.

Alsharksi, who described Hifter as a “criminal,” said his forces will continue to ensure oil revenues go to the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

Latest News Middle East News Money News World News
