Israeli police: Palestinian shot dead after stabbing attack

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 1:50 am 03/13/2017 01:50am
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police says troops have shot and killed a Palestinian assailant who stabbed two policemen in the Old City in Jerusalem.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says the assailant attacked the two officers early on Monday. She said they engaged in a struggle and one managed to fend the attacker off and shoot him.

The attacker was identified as a 26-year-old Arab resident of east Jerusalem. The two policemen were moderately wounded.

Palestinians have killed 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a wave of attacks, mainly stabbings, since September 2015. Israeli forces have killed 238 Palestinians during the same period, most identified by Israel as attackers.

Israel says the violence is fueled by a Palestinian campaign of incitement. The Palestinians say it stems from anger over decades of Israeli rule.

Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Israeli police: Palestinian shot…
